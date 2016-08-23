* Saudi gainers slightly outnumber losers
* Blue chips such as SABIC, Al Rajhi firm
* GFH surges in Dubai after revealing M&A plan
* Abu Dhabi outperforms as First Gulf Bank rises
* Qatar gives up last week's FTSE-related gains
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 23 Most major Gulf stock markets fell
on Tuesday after Brent crude oil dropped back below $49
a barrel, but most closed well off their lows as investors
bought blue chips in late trade.
The Saudi index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,096
points, extending Monday's 1.7 percent slide. But gainers
slightly outnumbered losers 77 to 74 and the index bounced from
an intra-day low of 6,063 points, holding minor technical
support on the April low of 6,066 points.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries
rose 0.3 percent and Al Rajhi Bank added 0.5 percent.
Insurer Alinma Tokio rose 1.5 percent after the
central bank approved one of its new products.
Dubai's index closed with a slight 0.04 percent
decline at 3,534 points, off a low of 3,511 points. GFH
Financial, which on Monday announced tentative plans to
expand by taking a majority stake in a Bahraini bank, was the
most heavily traded stock and jumped 5 percent.
Construction company Drake & Scull International,
which had dropped 10 percent since it announced a big
second-quarter loss in mid-August, was the second most active
stock and closed flat.
A top executive of the company told Reuters that it had
asked advisers for proposals to review its business and find
strategic investors.
Abu Dhabi's index outperformed the region, rising 0.6
percent as First Gulf Bank climbed 1.7 percent.
Qatar's index dropped 0.9 percent and unlike the
other markets, closed on its intra-day low. It has now erased
all of the gains posted last week when stocks surged on hopes
that they would be included in FTSE's emerging markets index
when it upgrades Qatar to emerging market status next month.
In Egypt, the index slipped 0.7 percent in thin
trade as government sources told Reuters that authorities plan
to eliminate fuel subsidies within three years and aim to
increase fuel prices to 65 percent of their actual cost this
financial year.
The reform would help Egypt to secure a badly needed $12
billion loan from the International Monetary Fund but could dent
consumer spending and corporate profits in the near term.
Commercial International Bank lost 1.2 percent.
MENA Capital's Admiral Fund said that the IMF loan and
reforms would be positive for Egypt but it was in no hurry to
raise its exposure to the country.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 6,096 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.04 percent to 3,534
points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 4,535 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.7 percent to 8,187 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 0.9 percent to 11,116 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 5,449 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 5,849 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 1,153 points.
(Editing by David Goodman)