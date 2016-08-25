* Saudi index drops to six-month low
* Lowest weekly volume in 2016
* Banks lead decline on construction loan worries
* Qatar slips after weak Q1 GDP data
* Orascom Telecom pulls Egypt down after H1 loss
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 25 Most Gulf stock markets fell on
Thursday with Saudi Arabia sliding for a fifth straight day, led
by banks, but United Arab Emirates bourses were firm. Egypt sank
as blue chip Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
reported a loss.
The Saudi index, which on Wednesday fell below minor
technical support on the April low of 6,066 points, sank 0.9
percent on Thursday to a six-month closing low of 5,977 points.
Turnover was thin; this week's volume was the lowest in 2016.
That is partly because summer holidays have kept retail
investors away. Investors are also worried about
the impact on corporate earnings of Saudi Arabia's economic
slowdown due to low oil prices.
"Liquidity is very poor. To complete relatively small sell
orders, traders are being forced to push prices lower. And
because of weak sentiment, buyers are not being attracted
despite the lower prices," Akber Khan, senior director for asset
management at Qatar's Al Rayan Investment, said of the Saudi
market.
Retail investors were also concerned by tensions between
Saudi Arabia and Iran, he added.
Al Rajhi Bank slid 2.3 percent. Investors are
fretting about the impact of a severe slump in the Saudi
construction sector on the quality of bank loans. Cement shares,
exposed to the construction industry, were also weak with
Yamamah Cement dropping 3.8 percent.
In Qatar, the index dropped 0.5 percent with oil
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services
sinking 1.4 percent.
Qatar's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew
only 1.1 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, the
slowest growth since at least 2011, official data published on
Thursday showed. Both the oil and gas sector and the rest of the
economy shrank from the previous quarter.
However, Khan said that although Qatar's index had dropped
back in the last few days, the market had continued to see net
inflows of foreign funds in anticipation of its upgrade by FTSE
to emerging market status in mid-September.
Such inflows have totalled about $400 million since the
start of July and have been positive on every day except July
14, when there was a small net outflow, he said.
After early drops, markets in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi
closed higher; the UAE is widely seen as more resilient to low
oil prices than Saudi Arabia because of its diversified economy
and Abu Dhabi's huge financial reserves.
Dubai's index closed 0.3 percent higher as GFH
Financial, the most heavily traded stock and a
speculative favourite of local retail investors, surged 3.0
percent.
Emirates NBD lost 0.6 percent. Sources told
Reuters on Wednesday that Emirates Islamic, the sharia-compliant
arm of ENBD, had laid off more than 100 people as part of
cost-cutting to adjust to a cooler economy.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.2 percent as blue chip
Aldar Properties added 1.5 percent.
In Egypt, the index fell 1.1 percent as Orascom
Telecom, the most heavily traded stock, dropped 1.7 percent. It
reported a net loss of 3.635 million Egyptian pounds ($409,000)
for the first half of this year, though revenues rose to 213.285
million pounds from 129.316 million pounds a year ago.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 5,977 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 3,492 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,520 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 8,131 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 11,135 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,429 points.
OMAN
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 5,823 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 1,146 points.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)