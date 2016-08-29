* Volumes low across region as oil, global markets cool
* Qatar supported by blue chips
* Aramex extends gains in Dubai
* Saudi flat as petchems, bank shares mixed
* Egypt slips as shares favoured by foreigners decline
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Aug 29 Qatar's stock market outperformed
the Gulf on Monday as large-caps carried the index higher, but
other bourses were little changed as a fresh slide in oil prices
and a retreat in Asian share markets kept buyers away.
Qatar's main index added 0.6 percent, taking its
gains over the past month to 5.4 percent. Qatar National Bank
rose 1.0 percent and petrochemical producer Industries
Qatar climbed 2.5 percent.
Both stocks are on a provisional list of about 20 which
index compiler FTSE has said may be included in its secondary
emerging markets index. A final list of stocks to be included
will be announced after the close on Wednesday.
Dubai's index edged up 0.1 percent. Courier Aramex
climbed 2.3 percent to 4.09 dirhams in a second
straight day of unusually heavy trade; it has jumped 7.5 percent
over the past week, and is now trading close to the median fair
value of 4.02 dirhams estimated by six analysts polled by
Reuters.
Other mid-cap shares also outperformed, with Dubai Parks and
Resorts rising 1.9 percent and Gulf Navigation Holding
adding 2.7 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index edged down 0.1 percent, with
the main drag from large-cap lenders. First Gulf Bank
fell 0.4 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank slid
0.2 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index ended flat at 6,071 points as
petrochemicals and banks were mixed. Saudi International
Petrochemical (Sipchem) jumped 5.5 percent but
Advanced Petrochemical fell 0.8 percent.
Islamic lender Al Rajhi Bank rose 1.4 percent
while Samba Financial Group and National Commercial
Bank each lost 0.6 percent.
Saudi Telecom Co (STC) retreated 1.3 percent. An
Egyptian official said representatives from Saudi Telecom were
in Egypt this week to discuss the possibility of obtaining a
fourth-generation mobile phone licence there.
The Egyptian index edged down 0.3 percent as stocks
favoured by foreign funds retreated. Commercial International
Bank lost 1.6 percent and Talaat Mostafa Group Holding
dropped 2.1 percent.
Cleopatra Hospital rose 0.5 percent to 9.25
Egyptian pounds after it reported a second-quarter net profit of
6.6 million Egyptian pounds ($743,000), a 55 percent
year-on-year decline.
Analysts at Pharos Research said the main reason for the
drop was 6 million pounds in provisions for doubtful
receivables, while revenue was pressured by reduced
contributions from outpatient clinics and laboratories.
Pharos has a "hold" rating on the stock with a target price
of 10.95 pounds. Earlier this month, Renaissance Capital put a
"buy" rating on the stock with a target of 11.95 pounds; in
July, EFG Hermes rated it a "buy" with a target of 11.70 pounds.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index was flat at 6,071 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,494 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.1 percent to 4,495 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 8,032 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 11,262 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,405 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 5,780 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 1,136 points.
