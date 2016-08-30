* Trading volumes low in Saudi Arabia, Dubai
* Al Tayyar Travel surges as haj approaches
* Dubai's GFH Financial hits 21-month high
* FTSE anticipation buoys Qatar
* Q2 earnings boost Egypt's El Sewedy Electric
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 30 Most Gulf stock markets rose on
Tuesday in response to firmer oil prices and global bourses but
trading turnover in Saudi Arabia and Dubai was low, suggesting
many investors did not expect an extended rally and were staying
away.
Saudi Arabia's index gained 1.0 percent in a broad
rise, with rising stocks outnumbering losers by 119 to 22. But
the market recorded its second smallest daily volume this year.
The smallest was on Aug. 21.
Major lender Al Rajhi Bank, which has dropped
sharply in recent weeks because of concern about bad loans due
to Saudi Arabia's economic slowdown, rose 2.3 percent.
Al Tayyar Travel Group surged 4.3 percent. The
company offers services to Islamic pilgrims for the haj, which
starts this year on Sept. 9.
As many as 1.5 million external and domestic pilgrims are
expected to perform the haj in Mecca, roughly the same number as
last year, Saudi media reported, but the government plans to
boost the number of umra pilgrims sharply in coming years.
Qatar's index rose 0.5 percent, having been supported
supported over the last several weeks by FTSE's plan to include
some major Qatari stocks in its secondary emerging market index.
An announcement of its picks is due after the close on
Wednesday.
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, which could make
FTSE's list, rose 1.8 percent.
Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent in thin trade, with
all 10 of the most active stocks gaining. GFH Financial
, the most heavily traded stock, surged 4.3 percent to
its highest level in 21 months.
But courier Aramex, which had jumped 2.3 percent
on Monday, retreated 2.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.02 percent with real estate
firms attracting the most activity. Aldar Properties
rose 0.7 percent after it said it would start construction of a
new residential development in Abu Dhabi, while Eshraq
Properties jumped 6.3 percent.
In Egypt, the index added 0.6 percent as Global
Telecom jumped 5.3 percent and investment bank EFG
Hermes added 3.1 percent after Natixis, which recently
bought an 11.8 percent stake in EFG from Dubai Financial Group,
appointed representatives to EFG's board.
El Sewedy Electric Co rose 2.1 percent after
posting a second-quarter net profit of 893 million Egyptian
pounds ($101 million) versus 532.9 million pounds in the same
period a year earlier.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 1.0 percent to 6,130 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 3,513 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.02 percent to 4,494 points.
EGYPT
* The index added 0.6 percent to 8,081 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 11,315 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.3 percent to 5,421 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,771 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,138 points.
