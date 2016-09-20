DUBAI, Sept 20 Qatar's equity index climbed in
early trade on Tuesday as passive funds flowed into shares now
included in FTSE's secondary emerging market index, while other
Gulf benchmarks pulled back.
Doha's index rose 1.5 percent, recouping some of the
4.0 percent losses from the previous session. Passive funds will
flow into 22 shares as of Tuesday, and the stocks will continue
to be bid up for several days to come as managers meet their
fund mandates.
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, which slumped 5.1
percent on Monday, added 2.1 percent and telecommunication
provider Ooredoo, which also dropped 5.1 percent the
previous session, climbed 2.3 percent.
Meanwhile, Dubai's index fell 0.4 percent on profit
taking as some shares which had been rising over the previous
several days declined. Emaar Properties lost 0.4
percent and Shuaa Capital fell 0.6 percent.
Saudi Arabia's main index extended its previous
session declines and was down 0.7 percent after 45 minutes of
trade, falling below the technical support on the August low of
5,911 points.
Petrochemical shares were hit as Brent futures fell
back below $46 a barrel. Large-cap producer Saudi Kayan
Petrochemical dropped 2.4 percent.
Uncertainty over further austerity hit the retail segment.
United Electronics (Extra) fell 2.2 percent and Saudi
Automotive declined 2.8 percent.
According to local media, the government is expected to hike
fees on services including driving licences, traffic violations,
port fees and several other municipal services on Oct. 2.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Mark Potter)