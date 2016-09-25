DUBAI, Sept 25 Petrochemical shares dragged
Saudi Arabia's equity index lower in early trade on Sunday after
oil prices fell 4 percent at the end of last week, while Qatar's
main index regained some ground.
Riyadh's main index slipped 0.3 percent after 15
minutes of trade, with bellwether petrochemical producer Saudi
Basic Industries declining 0.9 percent.
The retail segment was also weak, with one of the largest
electronics stores, Jarir Marketing, down 1.0 percent.
Dubai's main index fell 0.5 percent, with losers
outnumbering gainers 12-to-3. Emaar Properties, the
largest listed developer, was down 0.8 percent and Dubai
Financial Market, the only listed stock exchange in the
Gulf, dropped 1.5 percent.
Profit taking on last week's top performing shares weighed
on Abu Dhabi's index, which slipped 0.3 percent. Abu
Dhabi National Energy lost 1.9 percent.
But Qatar's index, which was down 1.2 percent in a
volatile week, added 0.2 percent.
Some stocks, which are now members of the FTSE secondary
emerging market index climbed, with Ezdan Holding Group
adding 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Louise Heavens)