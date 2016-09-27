DUBAI, Sept 27 Saudi Arabia's stock market may
be hit on Tuesday after the government said it would cut
ministers' salaries by 20 percent and scale back financial perks
for public-sector workers.
The measures, disclosed in a cabinet statement and royal
decree broadcast on state-run Ekhbariya TV on Monday, constitute
the first pay cuts for government employees, who make up about
two-thirds of working Saudis, and is one of the most drastic
measures yet by the energy-rich kingdom to save money at a time
of low oil prices.
Saudi Arabia's stock index is chiefly traded by
local retail investors, with certain sectors, such as insurance,
traded almost entirely by that group, leaving the index
vulnerable to a sell-off.
The banking sector, however, may mitigate some of the losses
as institutional and long-term investors hunt for value in those
shares following Sunday's announcement by the kingdom's central
bank that it would take monetary action by depositing about 20
billion riyals ($5.3 billion) at commercial lenders and
introduce two new money market instruments to fight a surge in
market interest rates caused by low oil prices.
On Monday, global rating agency Fitch said Saudi Arabian
banks continue to report healthy liquidity coverage ratios and
that their liquidity positions, at least in the short term, are
resilient.
Analysts told Reuters that the move by the central bank was
a positive but they believe more has to be done for a sustained
rally.
"SAMA's (the central bank) move may offer some temporary
relief on high loan-to-deposit ratios and interbank rates. But
the main drivers of tight system liquidity - low oil prices and
continuing reserve burn - are unchanged," said Simon Kitchen,
head of research at EFG Hermes.
"However, we think that we need to see NPLs fall at the
banks and greater clarity on government spending before we see a
lasting rally in Saudi stocks."
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair)