* Saudi slumps 3.8 pct as civil service bonuses cut
* Measures underline bleak outlook for govt spending
* No share rises, roughly 30 pct drop daily limits
* Insurers, retailers top declines
* Kuwait banks gain after cbank says financial system stable
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Sept 27 Saudi Arabia's stock index
slumped 3.8 percent on Tuesday after the government said
it would cut ministers' salaries by 20 percent and scale back
financial bonuses and perks for public sector workers under an
austerity drive.
The new steps largely appear to formalise spending
reductions introduced on an ad hoc basis since last year, and
they will not by themselves make a huge difference to the
government's deficit. NCB Capital estimated allowances accounted
for about a quarter of the government's total salary expenses
last year, which were 38 percent of its overall budget.
Nevertheless, the announcement underlined the bleak outlook
for Saudi government spending, which is a key driver of
consumption, as oil prices stay low.
None of the 170 traded Saudi shares rose on Tuesday with
roughly 30 percent of them dropping their 10 percent daily
limits as trading volume jumped above the three-month average.
The index posted its biggest daily percentage drop since
January.
The retail and insurance sectors were hard hit. Luxury goods
retailer Fitaihi slumped 10.0 percent and supermarket
operator Al Othaim Markets dropped 4.7 percent.
The insurance sub-index retreated 5.9 percent; the
sector is chiefly traded by local retail investors.
"Disposable income has been hit - traders can no longer
afford to participate in the stock market because they now have
to divert this money towards paying bills," said a Jeddah-based
broker.
"Moving forward I think there will be far more prudence when
it comes to trading the speculative stocks. For the value
traders, this may be a good time to hunt for value."
Banking shares, which had rallied on Monday, erased some of
those gains with National Commercial Bank, a lender
with close ties to the public sector, down 3.5 percent and
Aljazira Bank, which does considerable business with
stock market participants, shedding 5.4 percent.
UAE, KUWAIT
Dubai's main index pulled back 0.8 percent with 24
stocks declining and eight advancing. Builder Drake & Scull
, which has substantial exposure to Saudi business,
dropped 1.8 percent and Dubai Parks and Resorts
retreated 1.3 percent.
Blue chips weighed on Abu Dhabi's index, which fell
0.5 percent. Dana Gas lost 3.6 percent and First Gulf
Bank declined 1.3 percent.
In Kuwait, banking shares rose after the central bank
governor said the banking system was stable, with non-performing
loans dropping to 2.4 percent of total loans in 2015 from 2.9
percent in 2014.
Al Ahli Bank rose 1.6 percent and Boubyan Bank
added 1.3 percent. The main index edged up 0.1
percent.
Meanwhile Cairo's main index fell 0.3 percent in
thin trade with losers outnumbering gainers 22 to three. Qalaa
Holdings, a private equity company, declined 3.3
percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slumped 3.8 percent to 5,731 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,467 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index lost 0.5 percent to 4,472 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 7,949 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 10,473 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,139 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.1 percent to 5,412 points.
OMAN
* The index dipped 0.3 percent to 5,749 points.
