* Saudi slumps 3.8 pct as civil service bonuses cut

* Measures underline bleak outlook for govt spending

* No share rises, roughly 30 pct drop daily limits

* Insurers, retailers top declines

* Kuwait banks gain after cbank says financial system stable

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, Sept 27 Saudi Arabia's stock index slumped 3.8 percent on Tuesday after the government said it would cut ministers' salaries by 20 percent and scale back financial bonuses and perks for public sector workers under an austerity drive.

The new steps largely appear to formalise spending reductions introduced on an ad hoc basis since last year, and they will not by themselves make a huge difference to the government's deficit. NCB Capital estimated allowances accounted for about a quarter of the government's total salary expenses last year, which were 38 percent of its overall budget.

Nevertheless, the announcement underlined the bleak outlook for Saudi government spending, which is a key driver of consumption, as oil prices stay low.

None of the 170 traded Saudi shares rose on Tuesday with roughly 30 percent of them dropping their 10 percent daily limits as trading volume jumped above the three-month average. The index posted its biggest daily percentage drop since January.

The retail and insurance sectors were hard hit. Luxury goods retailer Fitaihi slumped 10.0 percent and supermarket operator Al Othaim Markets dropped 4.7 percent.

The insurance sub-index retreated 5.9 percent; the sector is chiefly traded by local retail investors.

"Disposable income has been hit - traders can no longer afford to participate in the stock market because they now have to divert this money towards paying bills," said a Jeddah-based broker.

"Moving forward I think there will be far more prudence when it comes to trading the speculative stocks. For the value traders, this may be a good time to hunt for value."

Banking shares, which had rallied on Monday, erased some of those gains with National Commercial Bank, a lender with close ties to the public sector, down 3.5 percent and Aljazira Bank, which does considerable business with stock market participants, shedding 5.4 percent.

UAE, KUWAIT

Dubai's main index pulled back 0.8 percent with 24 stocks declining and eight advancing. Builder Drake & Scull , which has substantial exposure to Saudi business, dropped 1.8 percent and Dubai Parks and Resorts retreated 1.3 percent.

Blue chips weighed on Abu Dhabi's index, which fell 0.5 percent. Dana Gas lost 3.6 percent and First Gulf Bank declined 1.3 percent.

In Kuwait, banking shares rose after the central bank governor said the banking system was stable, with non-performing loans dropping to 2.4 percent of total loans in 2015 from 2.9 percent in 2014.

Al Ahli Bank rose 1.6 percent and Boubyan Bank added 1.3 percent. The main index edged up 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile Cairo's main index fell 0.3 percent in thin trade with losers outnumbering gainers 22 to three. Qalaa Holdings, a private equity company, declined 3.3 percent.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slumped 3.8 percent to 5,731 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,467 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index lost 0.5 percent to 4,472 points.

EGYPT

* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 7,949 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 10,473 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,139 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.1 percent to 5,412 points.

OMAN

* The index dipped 0.3 percent to 5,749 points.

(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alison Williams)