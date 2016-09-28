DUBAI, Sept 28 Stock markets in the Gulf may
fall on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia and Iran dashed market
hopes that the two major OPEC producers would find a compromise
at a meeting in Algiers to help ease a global glut of oil.
Brent oil futures sank about 3 percent to around $46
a barrel on Tuesday after Iran rejected an offer from Saudi
Arabia to limit its oil output in exchange for Riyadh cutting
supply.
Saudi Arabia's equities index, which retreated 3.8
percent on Tuesday after the government said it would scale back
financial bonuses and perks for public sector workers under an
austerity drive, may continue to underperform.
"In Saudi Arabia it is very common to see an average public
sector employee trading in the stock market, because someone
from his family once made a fat profit - but those days are long
gone now, they simply won't have the financial flexibility with
these austerity moves," said a Jeddah-based broker.
The Saudi index, last at 5,731 points, has immediate
technical support on its February low of 5,551 points.
