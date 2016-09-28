DUBAI, Sept 28 Most stock markets in the Gulf
fell in early trade on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia and Iran
dashed market hopes that the two major OPEC producers would find
a compromise at a meeting in Algiers to help ease a global glut
of oil.
Brent oil futures sank about 3 percent to around $46
a barrel on Tuesday after Iran rejected an offer from Saudi
Arabia to limit its oil output in exchange for Riyadh cutting
supply.
Saudi Arabia's index, which retreated 3.8 percent on
Tuesday after the government said it would scale back financial
bonuses for public sector workers in an austerity drive, fell a
further 0.5 percent in the first half-hour on Wednesday to 5,703
points, approaching technical support on its February low of
5,551 points.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries
sank 1.2 percent although one stock in the sector, PetroRabigh
, rose 2.1 percent after saying it would proceed
eventually with a rights issue that has been delayed since 2015.
Saudi insurance stocks, which are favourites of local retail
investors who now face cuts to their disposable income, were
again hit hard; SAGR Insurance dropped 2.9 percent.
Travel agency Al Tayyar, also exposed to weak consumer
spending, tumbled 4.9 percent.
Dubai's index edged down 0.3 percent and Abu Dhabi
slipped 0.2 percent while the Qatari index was
flat. In all three markets, most of the heavily traded stocks
barely moved.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)