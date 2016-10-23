DUBAI Oct 23 EeSaudi Arabia's stock index
may extend gains on Sunday as last week's $17.5 billion
bond sale buoys investor optimism despite some weak quarterly
results, while a slightly improved global environment could
support other Gulf markets.
Just over two-thirds of Saudi Arabia's listed companies have
so far reported, with generally lower earnings and a few
companies missing analysts' estimates by a wide margin. But the
banking sector, which rallied after Saudi Arabia conducted the
largest ever emerging market international bond sale, may have
further to add despite generally weaker results.
Mohamed Eljamal, managing director of capital markets at Abu
Dhabi's Waha Capital, said a number of banks are trading at a
significant discount to book value, offering investors
attractive entry points.
"Clearly there is medium to long term value in select
names," he added.
Shares in Saudi's Dar Al Arkan may rise after one
the kingdom's largest property developers reported a 21.4
percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 112.5 million riyals
($30.0 million), double the forecast by analysts at NCB Capital.
The company attributed the rise to higher revenues from property
sales and lower operating expenses, such as payroll and
consultancy fees.
Dar Al Arkan had reported falling profits in seven of the
preceding eight quarters.
In Dubai, few major companies have so far reported earnings.
The main index, last at 3,340 points, has been trading
in a narrow range in recent days but ended the week on a firmer
footing on increased volumes. Investors may take their cue from
a more positive tone in global equities. World stocks, as
measured by MSCI's world index, slipped on Friday but
posted their first week of gains since September.
Technical analysts at NBAD Securities said profit taking may
emerge at levels around 3,440 points if the recovery continues.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Richard Pullin)