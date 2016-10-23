DUBAI Oct 23 Stock markets in the Gulf firmed in early trade on Sunday with one of the main property developers in Saudi Arabia jumping on strong quarterly results and banking shares continuing their climb.

Riyadh's index added a further 0.7 percent in the first half an hour as Dar Al Arkan jumped 6.5 percent in the first 15 minutes of trade after it reported a 21.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 112.5 million riyals ($30.0 million), double the forecast by analysts at NCB Capital.

The company attributed the rise to higher revenues from property sales and lower operating expenses, such as payroll and consultancy fees.

Analysts at NCB Capital said the surprise came from higher than expected land sales of 570 million riyals versus their estimate of 390 million riyals.

Banks continued their climb with Saudi Hollandi Bank adding 1.7 percent. At the end of last week bank shares rallied after the kingdom conducted a mammoth $17.5 billion international bond sale with success.

Investor optimism has been buoyed despite some weak quarterly results. About three-quarters of Saudi's listed companies have so far reported, with generally lower earnings and a few companies missing analysts' estimates by a wide margin

Dubai's main index added 0.4 percent in quiet trade as the largest listed developer Emaar Properties, which has yet to publish its third-quarter net income, rose 2.0 percent.

DXB Entertainments, the most traded stock, climbed 0.6 percent, heading for its fourth straight session of gains ahead of the theme parks opening later this month.

Real estate related shares were the main movers on Abu Dhabi's exchange with mid-sized Eshraq Properties gaining 1.3 percent and large-cap Aldar Properties advancing 1.1 percent. The index was up 0.4 percent.

But Qatar's index sagged 0.1 percent, dragged lower by banking shares. Bellwether Qatar National Bank fell 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jon Boyle)