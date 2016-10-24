RIYADH Oct 24 Gulf stock markets may
consolidate with little upside on Monday as global markets are
sluggish and after several major corporate earnings
announcements came in below estimates.
Asian bourses are moving sideways on Monday morning while
oil prices are slightly lower after Iraq said it wanted to be
exempt from any OPEC deal to cut production.
Among corporate earnings, Dubai's Mashreq bank
posted a 24.8 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as it put
aside more cash to cover bad loans - a fresh sign of pressure on
the region's banks due to low oil prices and slowing economic
growth. However, Mashreq's shares are usually sparsely traded.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank missed analysts'
forecasts by posting a 17 percent fall in third-quarter profit
to 999.1 million dirhams ($272 million); three analysts polled
by Reuters had on average forecast 1.10 billion dirhams.
And in Qatar, petrochemicals, metals and fertiliser producer
Industries Qatar posted a 28.9 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit to 759.7 million riyals ($208.7
million). Analysts had forecast 996.6 million riyals.
In Dubai, however, Deyaar Development may attract
buying after the real estate firm reported a 22.5 percent jump
in third-quarter profit; revenue for the period soared five
times.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)