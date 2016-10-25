* All 12 listed Saudi lenders climbed
* Petrochemical shares firmed as crude prices stabilised
* ADIB falls on flat Q3 net profit, FGB drops ahead of
earnings
* Profit taking hits Dubai's DXBE
* EFG Hermes jumps on opening permanent U.S office
* Egypt's Juhayna Food gains on company's new strategy
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Oct 25 Banking shares boosted Saudi
Arabia's stock market on Tuesday while the majority of other
Gulf markets sagged on uninspiring quarterly results.
Egypt recovered sightly, but investors remain anxious over
dollar shortage woes.
The Saudi stock market index gained 1.5 percent, its
fifth consecutive session of gains as all 12 of the listed
lenders advanced. Bank Aljazira was the top performer
amongst its peers, jumping 6.5 percent. National Commercial
Bank, the second largest by market value, gained 4.6 percent.
The banking sector has been the backbone of the stock
market's recovery since the kingdom successfully conducted the
largest emerging market international bond sale last week.
"The sector's third-quarter earnings were generally weak but
also broadly in line with expectations, but the bond sale
coupled with more stable oil prices are giving investors the
necessary jolt to return to markets," said Muhammed Shabbir, an
independent investment adviser.
Shabbir added that trading volumes have to continue rising
for the rally to sustain.
The petrochemical sub-index also firmed as Brent
crude futures held over $51.50 a barrel. Saudi Basic
Industries rose 1.5 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.6 percent as Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank (ADIB) fell 0.5 percent after the lender
reported nearly flat third-quarter net profit on Monday.
Profit came in at 508.9 million dirhams ($139 million), up
1.1 percent from a year ago; EFG Hermes had forecast 494.5
million dirhams.
ADIB booked credit provisions and impairment charges
totalling 267.7 million dirhams in the third quarter, compared
to 193.0 million dirhams in the year-ago period.
Peer First Gulf Bank, which is due to announce
earnings on Wednesday, dropped 3.2 percent, its fourth session
of declines.
In Dubai, the main stock index fell 0.7 percent,
hit by a 3.0-percent fall for Mashreqbank, which had
reported a decline in net profit earlier this week. Dubai
Islamic Bank fell 0.3 percent, after reporting a 9.9
percent decline in net profit on Monday.
Profit taking on recent price gains dragged amusement park
builder DXB Entertainments 1.8 percent lower. Its
shares have actively trading this month ahead of the opening of
its theme parks on Oct. 31.
In Doha, the index of the 20 most valuable shares
closed down 0.02 percent in thin trade with losers outnumbering
gainers 13-to-5. Commodities producer Industries Qatar
, extended its losses for a second day and fell 0.1
percent. On Monday the company reported a 28.9 percent drop in
third-quarter net income.
Qatar International Islamic Bank closed flat after
reporting a 2.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to
223.3 million riyals ($61.3 million); QNB Financial Services had
forecast 221.8 million riyals.
EGYPT UP, BUT CONCERN LOOMS
Cairo's index of the 30 most valuable shares
rebounded 0.4 percent, recovering some of Monday's 0.6 percent
loss as EFG Hermes gained 3.6 percent in active trade
after the investment firm said it is expanding into the U.S.
with a permanent New York office.
The company added that it has applied to register as a
broker-dealer before the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission,
the securities regulator.
Edita Food Industries jumped 6.9 percent; on
Monday shares in the company swung in volatile trade after it
said one of its subsidiaries had temporarily shut a factory
after the government seized its store of sugar.
Equity investors, however remain concerned over Egypt's
chronic dollar shortage, which has crippled the economy since
2011.
Juhayna Food climbed 1.6 percent after the company
said its total investment are likely to reach 500 million
Egyptian pounds ($56.3 million) by year-end as it seeks to
reduce import activity by locally sourcing raw materials and
animal fodder, while focusing on completing all current projects
and deferring start of any new projects.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 1.5 percent to 5,882 points.
DUBAI
* The index lost 0.7 percent to 3,337 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 4,264 points.
EGYPT
* The index added 0.4 percent to 8,261 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.02 percent to 10,404 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.9 percent to 5,389 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.2 percent to 5,523 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dropped 0.4 percent to 1,143 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Larry King)