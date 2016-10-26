RIYADH Oct 26 Middle Eastern stock markets may
pull back on Wednesday after both global bourses and oil prices
turned down, although Qatari real estate shares could attract
interest after strong third-quarter earnings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 0.7 percent while Brent oil futures
have retreated 1.1 percent to $50.21, bringing this
week's losses to 3 percent.
Saudi Arabia's stock index has risen for five
straight days on buying-back after last week's huge
international bond sale by the government improved sentiment.
Short-term profit-taking could now interrupt that rebound,
at least temporarily, especially after the central bank said
late on Tuesday that it had asked local banks to reschedule the
property loans of citizens whose incomes had been reduced by
government austerity measures - a reminder that banks are
bearing much of the pain of austerity.
In Qatar, however, two major real estate firms reported
strong third-quarter earnings after drops in the first half of
this year.
Barwa Real Estate posted a 136 percent rise in net
profit to 297.4 million riyals ($81.7 million), while United
Development Co reported a more than three-fold rise in
profit.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)