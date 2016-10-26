RIYADH Oct 26 Most stock markets in the Gulf
fell in early trade on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia edging down
after five straight days of gains, following declines in global
bourses and oil prices.
The Saudi index was down 0.3 percent after 30
minutes of trade, but selling was light, suggesting the market's
rebound might soon resume.
The Saudi market has been recovering since last week's huge
international bond sale by0 the government improved sentiment
and encouraged buying-back of many beaten-down stocks that had
suffered double digit declines this year.
The petrochemical sector led Wednesday morning's
drop, with banks moving sideways. Utility Saudi
Electricity gained 1.4 percent in active trade; at the
end of last week it reported a 50.8 percent jump in
third-quarter net profit.
Dubai's index dropped 0.4 percent as Emaar
Properties lost 0.9 percent. Qatar slipped 0.2
percent as strong third-quarter earnings by real estate firms
failed to boost those stocks; United Development Co
fell 1.4 percent despite a more than three-fold rise in profit.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.3 percent, however, on the
back of a 2.8 percent gain by First Gulf Bank, which is
expected to report quarterly earnings after the close on
Wednesday. It had dropped for the previous four straight days.
