DUBAI Oct 27 Gulf stock markets may have a soft
tone on Thursday as global markets sag, and after lacklustre
earnings reports by some major United Arab Emirates and Qatari
companies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 0.9 percent, while Brent crude oil
slumped about 1 percent to around $50 a barrel
overnight.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi posted a flat
third-quarter net profit while First Gulf Bank reported
a rise to 1.86 billion dirhams ($507 million) from 1.42 billion
dirhams, partly because of gains from real estate sales. Both
results were in line with analysts' forecasts and both banks
posted sharply higher loan impairments.
Telecommunications operator Etisalat missed
analysts' forecasts with a net profit after royalty payment of
1.9 billion dirhams; its financial statement for the
corresponding period of last year stated earnings of 1.95
billion dirhams. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a
quarterly profit of 2.24 billion dirhams on average.
Qatar's Gulf International Services reported an 87
percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 28.3 million riyals
($7.8 million); QNB Financial Services had forecast 78.2 million
riyals.
Aamal, a diversified investment firm, reported a
3.6 percent fall in third-quarter profit.
However, Qatar Electricity and Water Co reported a
9 percent rise in profit to 443 million riyals; that beat
estimates by EFG Hermes of 412.3 million riyals and QNB
Financial Services of 414.9 million riyals.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)