DUBAI Oct 27 Banking shares that had been
beaten down earlier this month by fears of slowing global
economic growth headed for a seventh day of gains on Thursday,
boosting Gulf stock markets despite weakness in Asian bourses
and oil prices.
The Saudi bank sector has been strong since last week's big
international bond sale by the government partially eased fears
about a liquidity drought in the economy, and on Thursday
morning the sector index was up 1.4 percent.
This helped the overall Saudi stock market index
climb 0.8 percent. Most petrochemical shares underperformed but
PetroRabigh added 4.4 percent after saying it remained
committed to executing a rights issue.
Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank rose 2.3 percent after
reporting a rise in third-quarter net profit to 1.86 billion
dirhams from 1.42 billion, partly because of gains from real
estate sales. Analysts' average forecast was for 1.37 billion.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi climbed 1.2 percent
after reporting a flat third-quarter profit in line with
analysts' estimates, and Abu Dhabi's main stock market index
rose 0.6 percent.
However, telecommunications operator Etisalat
edged down 0.3 percent after missing analysts' forecasts with a
net profit after a royalty payment of 1.9 billion dirhams.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 2.24 billion dirhams.
Dubai's index gained 0.5 percent as Dubai Islamic
Bank rose 0.8 percent. Emaar Properties
climbed 1.2 percent.
Qatar's index edged up 0.2 percent as Qatar National
bank added 0.4 percent. But investment firm Aamal
, the most heavily traded stock, fell 1.4 percent after
reporting a 3.6 percent drop in third-quarter
profit.
Gulf International Services sank 3.1 percent after
reporting an 87-percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 28.3
million riyals ($7.8 million). QNB Financial Services had
forecast 78.2 million riyals.
