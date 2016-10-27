* Saudi bank index gains for seventh day
* PetroRabigh up after reaffirms rights issue plan
* Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank rises after earnings
* Earnings miss pulls down Qatar's GISS
* Egyptian property firms surge
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 27 Banking shares that were beaten
down earlier this month by fears of slowing economic growth in
the region boosted several Gulf stock markets on Thursday,
despite weakness in Asian bourses and oil prices.
The Saudi bank sector has been strong since last week's big
international bond sale by the government partly eased fears
of a liquidity drought in the economy.
On Thursday, the sector index climbed 1.5 percent
in its seventh straight day of gains. It has risen 13.3 percent
in that period. This helped the overall Saudi stock market index
gain 0.9 percent on Thursday, although trading volume
was modest and fell from Wednesday, a negative technical sign.
The petrochemical sector lagged slightly but PetroRabigh
added 3.8 percent after saying it remained committed
to executing a rights issue that it had initially announced last
year.
Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank rose 3.2 percent after
reporting a rise in third-quarter net profit to 1.86 billion
dirhams ($507 million) from 1.42 billion dirhams, partly because
of gains from real estate sales. Analysts' average forecast was
for 1.37 billion dirhams.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi climbed 1.2 percent
after reporting a flat third-quarter profit in line with
analysts' estimates, and Abu Dhabi's main stock market index
rose 0.6 percent.
However, telecommunications operator Etisalat
fell 1.3 percent after missing analysts' forecasts with a
net profit after a royalty payment of 1.9 billion dirhams.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 2.24 billion
dirhams.
Dubai's index gained 0.4 percent in modest trading
volume as Dubai Islamic Bank rose 0.6 percent. Emaar
Properties climbed 1.9 percent and Shuaa Capital
jumped 3.7 percent.
Qatar's index edged up 0.1 percent as petrochemical
and metals producer Industries Qatar surged 3.8
percent.
But investment firm Aamal, the most heavily traded
stock, fell 1.5 percent after reporting a 3.6 percent drop in
third-quarter profit.
Gulf International Services sank 4.2 percent after
reporting an 87-percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 28.3
million riyals ($7.8 million). QNB Financial Services had
forecast 78.2 million riyals.
Egypt's index rose 1.0 percent, buoyed by a surge
of property developers. Emaar Misr jumped 6.5 percent
and Palm Hills Development rose 3.1 percent.
Speculation that another devaluation of the Egyptian pound
may be imminent has increased in recent days, and real estate
firms could benefit if a devaluation ignites a surge of foreign
funds into the country and property is bought by Egyptians as a
hedge against inflation.
Ezz Steel, which has been languishing near
year-lows, surged 4.8 percent. A devaluation of the Egyptian
pound could help to curb Chinese steel imports into the country.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.9 percent to 5,936 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 3,318 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 4,293 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 8,343 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 10,371 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,398 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 5,497 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 0.3 percent to 1,148 points.
