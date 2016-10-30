DUBAI Oct 30 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Sunday because of a lack of fresh positive factors and a weak
global environment.
Brent crude oil futures fell 1.5 percent on Friday
to below $50 a barrel, while Wall Street closed slightly lower,
and Latin American emerging markets ended substantially lower,
on news that the FBI would review more emails related to
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private
email use - a possible boost to Donald Trump.
Saudi Arabia's stock market has risen for seven
straight days, led by bank shares, in response to the
government's massive international bond issue, which improved
sentiment towards the kingdom.
Although the size and pricing of the issue were positive for
Riyadh, fund managers expect further damage to corporate
earnings in coming months from austerity measures, and trading
volume dropped on Thursday, a sign that the rally might be
starting to slow.
Commercial Bank of Qatar may attract interest
after saying it plans to convene shareholders to seek approval
to increase its capital through a rights issue; it did not give
any details.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)