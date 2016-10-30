DUBAI Oct 30 Gulf stock markets consolidated in
early trade on Sunday because of a lack of positive factors and
sluggish global bourses, but Saudi Arabian banks continued to
rally.
Saudi Arabia's index edged up 0.3 percent in the
first 30 minutes as banks, which have led the market up
for seven straight days in response to Riyadh's mammoth
international bond sale, gained 0.6 percent.
The biggest lender, National Commercial Bank,
surged 3.2 percent. Late on Thursday, the central bank announced
fresh steps to ease a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices,
lowering the maximum volume for its Treasury bill issues and
introducing a new 90-day repurchase instrument to inject funds
into the money market when needed.
Those steps in themselves look unlikely to make much
difference to banks. But investors took them as a sign that
authorities are determined to improve liquidity, and may
therefore also disburse more stalled government payments to
construction firms and other creditors of the state. That should
help bank loan quality.
Dubai's stock index was flat although Union
Properties added 1.9 percent. Abu Dhabi's index
gained 0.2 percent as telecommunications giant Etisalat
rose 0.8 percent.
Qatar's index dropped 0.5 percent as Commercial Bank
of Qatar sank 2.5 percent after saying it planned to
convene shareholders to seek approval to increase its capital
through a rights issue; it did not give details.
Widam Food rose 1.5 percent after reporting a 31
percent jump in third-quarter net profit.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)