DUBAI Oct 31 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday after oil prices slipped overnight and a few high-profile companies in the region posted third-quarter earnings that were below or at the low end of forecasts.

Brent crude oil is down 0.4 percent to $49.47 a barrel, while Asian stocks are moving sideways amid concern that Donald Trump is making gains in U.S. presidential election polling.

Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo reported a 51 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 370 million riyals ($101.6 million); the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters had been for 499.3 million riyals.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, courier Aramex reported a 3 percent fall in profit to 72.2 million dirhams ($19.7 million); EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 75.8 million dirhams and 77.1 million dirhams.

And Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 22 percent fall in profit.

Saudi Arabian banks have been leading their market up for eight straight days after Riyadh's successful sovereign bond sale eased concern about tight liquidity in the economy.

Fund managers said it was hard to call an end to the rally, and a monthly Reuters poll of funds, published on Monday, found 36 percent expect to increase their allocations to Saudi equities over the next three months, and 14 percent to reduce them.

That is the most bullish balance for Saudi Arabia since July, and compares to ratios of 14 percent and 29 percent in September's survey.

But the poll is not particularly bullish on Gulf markets in general and in Qatar, only 7 percent of managers now expect to raise allocations there and 50 percent to reduce them, because valuations are seen as high. That is the most bearish balance for Qatar since the survey was launched in September 2013; in the previous survey, the ratios were 7 percent and 29 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)