DUBAI Oct 31 Gulf stock markets may have a soft
tone on Monday after oil prices slipped overnight and a few
high-profile companies in the region posted third-quarter
earnings that were below or at the low end of forecasts.
Brent crude oil is down 0.4 percent to $49.47 a
barrel, while Asian stocks are moving sideways amid concern that
Donald Trump is making gains in U.S. presidential election
polling.
Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo
reported a 51 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 370
million riyals ($101.6 million); the average forecast of three
analysts polled by Reuters had been for 499.3 million riyals.
Meanwhile, in Dubai, courier Aramex reported a 3
percent fall in profit to 72.2 million dirhams ($19.7 million);
EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 75.8 million dirhams
and 77.1 million dirhams.
And Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf's only listed
stock exchange, reported a 22 percent fall in profit.
Saudi Arabian banks have been leading their market up for
eight straight days after Riyadh's successful sovereign bond
sale eased concern about tight liquidity in the economy.
Fund managers said it was hard to call an end to the rally,
and a monthly Reuters poll of funds, published on Monday, found
36 percent expect to increase their allocations to Saudi
equities over the next three months, and 14 percent to reduce
them.
That is the most bullish balance for Saudi Arabia since
July, and compares to ratios of 14 percent and 29 percent in
September's survey.
But the poll is not particularly bullish on Gulf markets in
general and in Qatar, only 7 percent of managers now expect to
raise allocations there and 50 percent to reduce them, because
valuations are seen as high. That is the most bearish balance
for Qatar since the survey was launched in September 2013; in
the previous survey, the ratios were 7 percent and 29 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)