DUBAI Nov 2 Most Gulf stock markets rose early
on Wednesday after drops in global bourses and oil prices, but
banking shares continued to support Saudi Arabia.
In the nine days through Monday, the Saudi index
added 10.1 percent in response to the success of Riyadh's
international bond issue, which eased concern about tight
liquidity in the banking system.
On Tuesday, the index pulled back slightly, but in the first
half-hour of trade on Wednesday it edged up 0.2 percent as the
banking sector climbed 0.3 percent, suggesting positive
sentiment due to the bond issue has not yet faded.
The biggest lender, National Commercial Bank, fell
back 1.1 percent but major Islamic lender Al Rajhi
climbed 0.9 percent.
The petrochemical sector edged down 0.1 percent,
and many gainers were second- or third-tier stocks favoured by
local retail investors, such as air conditioner maker and
retailer Shaker, which rose 3.4 percent after its
board approved a 0.75 riyal dividend for the first nine months
of this year to shareholders registered this Thursday.
Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent with Emaar
properties losing 0.9 percent, while a 2.4 percent
slide in telecommunications operator Etisalat helped
to pull Abu Dhabi's index down 1.0 percent.
Qatar's index also dropped 1.0 percent to 10,098
points as petrochemicals and metals blue chip Industries Qatar
sagged 1.6 percent.
The index is close to confirming a clean break of technical
support at 10,153-10,160 points, where its September low
coincides with its 200-day average. That would break the
consolidation range of the past six weeks, pointing down to
around 9,800 points.
Kuwait's stock index fell 0.4 percent, but Kuwait
Finance House, the country's biggest Islamic lender,
rose 2.1 percent after reporting a 20.5 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit to 52.3 million dinars ($172.9
million).
EFG Hermes had forecast the lender would make a quarterly
net profit of 33.8 million dinars while HSBC had estimated 64.0
million dinars.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)