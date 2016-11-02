* Banking shares continue to support Saudi
* Shaker rises before dividend registry date
* Qatar's index breaks technical support
* Kuwait Finance House rises on Q3 earnings
* Egyptian blue chips rise but broader index falls
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 2 Gulf stock markets fell on
Wednesday after drops in global bourses and oil prices, but
banking shares limited the decline in Saudi Arabia. Egypt's blue
chip index rose after the government approved steps designed to
boost investment.
In the nine days through Monday, the Saudi index
rocketed 10.1 percent in response to the success of Riyadh's
international bond issue, which eased concern about tight
liquidity in the banking system.
On Tuesday, the index pulled back slightly, and it fell a
further 0.1 percent on Wednesday. The banking sector
edged up 0.04 percent, suggesting positive sentiment due to the
bond issue has not yet faded.
The biggest lender, National Commercial Bank, fell
back 3.2 percent but major Islamic lender Al Rajhi
climbed 0.9 percent.
The petrochemical sector dropped 0.5 percent,
and many gainers were second- or third-tier stocks favoured by
local retail investors, such as air conditioner maker and
retailer Shaker, which rose 1.5 percent after its
board approved a 0.75 riyal nine-month dividend to shareholders
registered this Thursday.
Dubai's index fell 0.9 percent with Emaar
Properties losing 1.6 percent, while a 1.6 percent
slide in telecommunications operator Etisalat helped
to pull Abu Dhabi's index down 1.0 percent.
Qatar's index slipped 1.3 percent to 10,073 points as
petrochemicals and metals blue chip Industries Qatar
sagged 1.6 percent.
The index broke technical support at 10,153-10,160 points,
where its September low coincided with its 200-day average. That
broke the consolidation range of the past six weeks, pointing
down to around 9,800 points.
A Reuters poll of Middle East fund managers published this
week found only 7 percent of managers expected to raise Qatar
equity allocations in the next three months, and 50 percent
expected to reduce them - the most bearish balance for Qatar
since the survey was launched in September 2013. They cited high
valuations relative to the rest of the region.
Kuwait's stock index edged down 0.1 percent but
Kuwait Finance House, the country's biggest Islamic
lender, rose 2.1 percent after reporting a 20.5 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit to 52.3 million dinars ($172.9
million).
EFG Hermes had forecast the lender would make a quarterly
net profit of 33.8 million dinars while HSBC had estimated 64.0
million dinars.
In Egypt, the EGX 30 index of blue chips rose 0.9
percent, with Global Telecom adding 2.5 percent and
real estate developer Talaat Mostafa gaining 1.2
percent. However, the broader EGX 100 index fell 0.9
percent.
The government's Supreme Investment Council on Tuesday
extended a freeze on capital gains tax from shares for three
years.
Other steps included tax exemptions for farmers and
manufacturers who produce strategic crops or goods that Egypt
imports or exports, and measures to reduce legal and
bureaucratic barriers to investment.
The steps appeared unlikely in themselves to resolve Egypt's
severe foreign currency shortage or boost growth any time soon,
but they were seen as a positive signal that the government had
the market's interests in mind, said a local fund manager.
Foreign investors, who had been heavy net sellers of
Egyptian stocks for the previous two days, partly because of
fears of another currency devaluation, were net buyers by a
substantial margin on Wednesday, exchange data showed.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,990 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 3,292 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 1.0 percent to 4,265 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 8,525 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 1.3 percent to 10,073 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,408 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,471 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 1,145 points.