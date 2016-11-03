DUBAI Nov 3 Gulf stock markets may consolidate with a soft tone on Thursday as global markets struggle and after weak economic data from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Wall Street equity indexes dropped by between 0.4 and 0.9 percent overnight and Brent oil fell further to below $47.50 a barrel.

Purchasing managers' data shows growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector slowed in October because of government austerity steps in response to low oil prices; the seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.2, its lowest since the survey was launched in August 2009, from 55.3 in September. Growth hit a six-month low in the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar's stock index turned technically short-term bearish by slipping 1.3 percent on Wednesday to 10,073 points; that broke technical support at 10,153-10,160 points, where the September low coincided with the 200-day average.

Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) posted a 26.9 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 9.8 million dinars ($26 million), missing SICO Bahrain's forecast of 12.8 million dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)