DUBAI Nov 3 Most Gulf stock markets moved
little early on Thursday but Qatar's index fell after it broke
technical support while Saudi Arabia's bourse continued to
outperform the region.
Gulf markets showed little reaction to a big monetary policy
change in Egypt, where the central bank said it had floated the
pound and hiked interest rates by 300 basis points. This
triggered a surge in Egyptian stocks at the opening.
Qatar's stock index sank 1.1 percent to 9,966 points
after slipping 1.3 percent on Wednesday to 10,073 points; that
broke technical support at 10,153-10,160 points, where the
September low coincided with the 200-day average.
Fund managers have expressed concern about high valuations
in Qatar and a Reuters poll published this week found them on
balance expecting to cut allocations to that market in the next
three months.
The Saudi index rose 0.6 percent, however, in a
broad-based rally supported by both banks and petrochemical
firms.
Market sentiment has been positive since last month's $17.5
billion international bond issue by the government eased
pressure on liquidity in the banking system.
Investors largely ignored a purchasing managers' survey
showing growth in the Saudi non-oil private sector slowed to its
lowest level in October since the survey was launched in August
2009.
Savola, a big Saudi food company whose profits
have suffered in the past from currency weakness in Egypt, fell
0.3 percent.
Dubai's stock index edged up 0.2 percent, although
Gulf Navigation jumped 7.0 percent, and Abu Dhabi
fell 0.1 percent.
