* Egyptian devaluation could resolve hard currency shortage
* But many foreign investors remain cautious
* High interest rates, inflation are threats
* Saudi rises for second week after bond issue
* Qatar sinks after breaking technical support
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Nov 3 Egypt's blue chip equities index
jumped on Thursday after the central bank floated the
currency, a step which could eventually resolve its hard
currency shortage, while Saudi Arabia gained for a second
straight week.
The Egyptian EGX30 index soared as much as 8.4
percent in the first hour of trade after the central bank
devalued the pound by 32.3 percent to an initial guidance level
of 13 pounds to the U.S. dollar.
But reflecting caution among many investors, and
profit-taking by those who had anticipated the devaluation, the
index closed only 3.4 percent higher in the heaviest trade since
early August. The broader EGX100 index rose just 1.7
percent.
Authorities hope that by persuading investors that the
Egyptian pound is finally fairly valued, the devaluation will
draw billions of dollars into Egypt, and encourage hundreds of
thousands of Egyptians living overseas to send money home.
"We see the move as an encouraging one for investors to
re-tap Egyptian assets, especially those in local currency,"
strategists at EFG Hermes said in a note.
Commercial International Bank, the largest listed
lender, jumped 6.2 percent. EFG Hermes said the bank would be
one of the main beneficiaries of flows from all investor types
given its weight in local, regional and emerging market indexes.
But some major stocks closed lower, including Qalaa Holdings
, down 3.9 percent, and EFG Hermes itself,
down 2.0 percent.
The devaluation is expected to cause a rise of inflation,
which will hurt consumer spending power, and it was accompanied
by an interest rate hike of 3 percentage points. Egypt's
dependence on imports means a weaker currency may not lead to
much of an export boom.
For these and other reasons, many foreign fund managers said
they were not rushing into Egypt. Maarten-Jan Bakkum, investment
strategist for emerging markets at Hague-based NN Investment
Partners, said the currency float offered opportunities but he
would err on the side of caution.
"First the currency has to stabilise and they have to fix
their fiscal problem. The deficit is in double digits, the
economy is weak because of the tourism crisis and Egypt is very
sensitive to the weakness in global trade as that impacts Suez
Canal revenues."
The currency float is expected to clear the way for the
International Monetary Fund to reach a final agreement on
extending a $12 billion loan to Egypt. Mohamed Eljamal, managing
director of capital markets at Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital, said
the market was eager for the announcement of the loan and wanted
to see whether the devaluation eliminated the gap between the
official and black currency markets.
SAUDI UP, QATAR SINKS
The Saudi index rose 1.2 percent, taking its gains
for the week to 2.1 percent as gainers outnumbered losers 147 to
12. The government's $17.5 billion international bond issue last
month eased concern about tight banking system liquidity.
Banking shares remained strong, with 11 of 12 traded lenders
climbing. Mid-sized lender Bank Aljazira climbed 2.2
percent.
In Dubai, the index closed up 0.2 percent, with
small and mid-cap shares the chief gainers. Gulf Navigation
jumped 7.0 percent and lender Mashreq bank
surged 6.2 percent.
But Qatar's stock index sank 1.2 percent to 9,956
points after slipping 1.3 percent on Wednesday, when it broke
technical support at 10,153-10,160 points, where the September
low coincided with the 200-day average.
Telecommunications firm Ooredoo retreated 3.2
percent and Qatar National Bank lost 2.1 percent.
Fund managers have expressed concern about high valuations
in Qatar and a Reuters poll published this week found them on
balance expecting to cut allocations to that market in the next
three months.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 6,060 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.2 percent to 3,298 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 4,282 points.
EGYPT
* The index jumped 3.4 percent to 8,811 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 1.2 percent to 9,956 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.03 percent to 5,409 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,462 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.1 percent to 1,144 points.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing
by Andrew Torchia and Richard Balmforth)