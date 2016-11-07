DUBAI Nov 7 A bounce in crude oil prices and a
positive mood in global equity markets helped lift Gulf stocks
early on Monday, though the largest food producer in Saudi
Arabia was hit by the devaluation of the Egyptian pound.
Dubai's main index rebounded 1.0 percent with
Emaar Malls Group climbing 1.3 percent after the unit
of Emaar Properties reported a 16 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit to 435 million dirhams ($118.4
million), against EFG Hermes' forecast of 421.8 mln dirhams.
Emaar Properties was up 2.1 percent.
Developer DAMAC Properties added 0.5 percent
after reporting third-quarter net profit of 902.0 million
dirhams, down 11.7 percent but beating the 707.0 million dirhams
forecast by EFG Hermes.
In Qatar, the index bounced 0.8 percent. Commodities
producer Industries Qatar, which lost 1.3 percent in
the previous session, climbed 2.4 percent.
Riyadh's index climbed 0.7 percent with
petrochemical producers firming on the back of a 1.1 percent
rebound in Brent oil futures. Saudi Basic Industries
climbed 0.9 percent.
The retail sector outperformed, extending Sunday's strong
gains. Apparel and mall operator Fawaz Alhokair gained
3.3 percent.
Savola Group, which has business lines in Egypt,
dropped 2.9 percent after the company said the devaluation of
the Egyptian pound would hit its fourth-quarter results by 171
million riyals ($45.6 million).
On Thursday the central bank in Egypt abandoned the pound's
peg of 8.8 to the dollar, and the currency is now
trading at around 16.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and John
Stonestreet)