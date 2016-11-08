DUBAI Nov 8 Egypt's blue chips equities index may stall on Tuesday as it nears major technical resistance, while Saudi Arabia's general market index may close in on its minor technical resistance after the government said it would settle all delayed payments to the private sector.

Egypt's main index, last at 9,853 points, which has surged 15.6 percent since the central bank floated the currency early on Thursday, may take a breather as it nears its early 2015 peak of 10,066 points, a major technical resistance.

Although investor optimism may not fade over the long term, profit-taking at current levels may limit any near-term gains.

Saudi Arabia's stock market, last at 6,198 points is nearing minor technical resistance on the September peak of 6,238 points and may test those levels after a government economic body said it was looking at making payments to the private sector, which have been delayed by sharp declines of oil revenues, before December-end.

Although the amount was not stated, the Council of Economic and Development Affairs said in a state news statement that it had also cancelled projects valued at up to 1 trillion Saudi riyals ($266.7 billion).

"First, they secured the money through the bond sale, and now they are securing the payments, this is all good news for the stock market," said a Jeddah-based portfolio manager.

Other markets in the Gulf may trade in a narrow band, in line with global markets as investors were optimistic but cautious over improving prospects for a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton in the U.S presidential election.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index may get a boost from the third quarter net profit beat from its largest listed developer.

Aldar Properties reported a 17.9 percent increase in third-quarter attributable net profit of 747.8 million dirhams ($203.6 million). SICO Bahrain forecast Aldar would make a quarterly profit of 480.26 million dirhams, and EFG Hermes expected earnings of 682.06 million dirhams.

Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group , reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Tuesday.

The operator made a net loss of 63.9 million riyals ($17.6 million) compared with a loss of 113.6 million riyals in the prior-year period, and the forecast of a 94 million riyal loss from Arqaam Capital. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)