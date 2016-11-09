DUBAI Nov 9 Stock markets in the Gulf fell
sharply in line with global bourses in morning trade on
Wednesday as investors faced up to a shock win by Donald Trump
in the U.S. presidential election.
Saudi Arabia's index pulled back 2.7 percent in the
first 10 minutes of trade as a little over nine-tenth of the
traded shares declined.
Petrochemical shares, which have been robust over the last
several weeks turned south as Brent futures were down
1.7 percent to $45.3 a barrel. Saudi Basic Industries
pulled back 1.2 percent.
The banking sector was also hit, with some of the best
performers over the last month the main losers; National
Commercial Bank slumping 3.3 percent.
The Gulf market's most sensitive to foreign fund flows,
Dubai's market sunk 2.7 percent as almost all traded
shares pulled back. Emaar Properties lost 3.5 percent
and Dubai Investment pulled back 3.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index was down 1.7 percent as two-thirds
of the traded shares dropped. Blue chip First Gulf Bank
was down 1.3 percent and Aldar Properties, which had
reported a quarterly earning's beat earlier this week, retreated
3.8 percent.
In Doha, nine-tenth of the top 20 most valuable shares
pulled back, dragging the index down 2.2 percent. The
largest listed stock by market value lost 2.4 percent.
Investors fear a Trump victory could cause global economic
and trade turmoil and years of policy unpredictability,
discouraging the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in
December as long expected.
