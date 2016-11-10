DUBAI Nov 10 Stock markets in the Gulf look set
to recover from the shock of a Donald Trump presidency on
Thursday in line with global bourses, while Saudi Arabia's index
may record its third straight week of gains.
Following Trump's election victory, world markets initially
fell sharply but they are now bouncing back. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up
2.0 percent after slumping 2.4 percent on Wednesday; Wall Street
stocks rallied on Wednesday with the Dow Jones industrial
average closing up 1.4 percent.
In the Gulf, stock markets that are more vulnerable to
foreign fund flows were hit on Weddnesday, although to a lesser
degree than other emerging markets. Dubai's index fell
0.8 percent and Qatar's main index lost 0.1 percent.
Many economists believe that although there may be a period
of uncertainty as policy makers and businesses await Trump's
policies, the Gulf region will be relatively resilient and
because of its currency pegs, could benefit from any protracted
period of lower interest rates if the U.S. central bank delays
tightening.
Saudi Arabia's index closed 0.8 percent up at 6,380
points on Wednesday after testing technical resistance on the
August peak of 6,396 points. Trading volume spiked to a
seven-month high, suggesting longer-term investors see any
sell-off as a buy-in opportunity. The index has now gained 15.9
percent over a 30-day period.
Egypt's large-cap index has now risen 20 percent
since the float of the currency a week ago, taking the index to
its highest level since 2008.
On Thursday the index may see further upside after the
largest listed lender, Commercial International Bank
(CIB), reported third-quarter net profit of 1.70 billion
Egpytian pounds ($100 million), a 28 percent gain from the
year-ago period.
However, over the last two days the broader index
has outperformed, suggesting that investors are starting to book
profits on lofty prices in blue chips, a trend that could
continue or intensify.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)