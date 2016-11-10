DUBAI Nov 10 Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar
recovered from the shock of a Donald Trump presidency in early
trade on Thursday, mirroring global bourses, while Saudi
Arabia's index rose above minor technical resistance.
Following Trump's election victory, world markets initially
fell sharply but they are now bouncing back; the Thomson
Reuter's global index is up 1.0 percent.
Many economists believe that although there may be a period
of uncertainty as governments and businesses await Trump's
policies, the Gulf region will be relatively resilient because
it does not rely much on foreign capital. Because of its
currency pegs, it could benefit from any protracted period of
lower interest rates if the U.S. central bank delays tightening.
Dubai's stock market index, which underperformed
its regional peers on Wednesday, rose 1.1 percent early on
Thursday. DAMAC Properties, which is building a $6
billion residential and golf complex with Trump branding, was up
0.5 percent. Investment firm Shuaa Capital jumped 6.4
percent.
In Qatar, the index rose 0.6 percent with gainers
outnumbering losers 12 to three. Qatari Investors Group
climbed 4.0 percent and oil drilling rig provider Gulf
International Services was up 2.3 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index added 1.8 percent to 6,495
points after 45 minutes of trade, rising above technical
resistance on the August peak of 6,396 points. If a break is
confirmed, the next technical barrier is on the July peak of
6,703 points.
Domestic economy-oriented shares were some of the top
gainers, with apparel and mall operator Fawaz Alhokair
jumping 6.7 percent.
Petrochemical shares were also strong as Brent oil futures
edged up, nearing $47 a barrel. All 14 listed producers
were up with mid-sized Nama Chemicals in the lead, up
3.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Andrew Heavens)