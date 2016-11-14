* Egypt blue chips fall back after spectacular run
* Saudi snaps seven straight sessions of gains
* But some large-cap banks resilient
* Dubai's Arabtec drops before MSCI decision
* Qatar weak as 12 of 13 MSCI shares decline
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Nov 14 Profit-taking hit stocks in Egypt
and Saudi Arabia on Monday following strong rallies in both
markets, while general weakness in emerging markets dragged down
the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Cairo's blue chip index, which had soared 28.1
percent since the Egyptian pound was floated on Nov. 3, fell 2.0
percent ending 12 consecutive sessions of gains. The broader
EGX100 index dropped 0.8 percent.
Exchange data showed non-Arab foreign investors remained net
buyers of stocks to the tune of about $6.7 million, a smaller
amount than in previous days.
Many Egyptian blue chips surged after the pound's float
partly because the depreciation of currency meant companies'
dollar-denominated global depositary receipts were suddenly
worth much more in local currency. But that effect now appears
to have largely run its course.
The Cairo-listed shares of Commercial International Bank
, for example, fell 3.9 percent to 66.60 Egyptian
pounds. At $4.26, its GDRs were worth 67.10 pounds at
an exchange rate of 15.75 pounds to the dollar.
Saudi Arabia's index slipped 0.5 percent, ending
seven consecutive sessions of gains in the heaviest trading
volumes since April.
Petrochemical shares lost their footing as Brent futures
fell below $44.50 a barrel, heading for their lowest
settlement since August. Heavyweight producer Saudi Basic
Industries fell 0.6 percent.
The banking sector was mixed as Saudi central bank officials
told a news conference that they wanted money rates to fall
further, easing a liquidity squeeze in the sector. They
indicated that more fund inflows into the banking system were
expected.
UAE, QATAR
Currencies from the Mexican peso to the Malaysian ringgit
fell on Monday as the U.S dollar soared to an 11-month peak. But
in the Gulf, foreign exchange pegs mean foreign investors do not
have to worry about currency depreciation against the U.S.
dollar.
Nevertheless, Dubai's main index lost 0.9 as
builder Arabtec dropped 2.3 percent. The company
reported a narrower quarterly loss of 225.5 million dirhams
($61.4 million) compared with a 944.8 million loss in the same
period of last year.
Index compiler MSCI is due to announce the results of its
semi-annual index review at the end of the day. VTB Capital said
in a note that it estimated an 80 percent probability that DXB
Entertainments would replace Arabtec in MSCI's
emerging market index. Shares in the amusement park builder
closed down 0.7 percent.
VTB Capital also expects Dubai Financial Market,
the only listed Gulf exchange, to be excluded from the index.
Its shares dropped 1.8 percent.
But Air Arabia climbed 2.4 percent after it
reported a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 297
million dirhams, at the upper end of analysts'
forecasts.
Similarly, Abu Dhabi's index fell for a fourth
straight session, closing 1.2 percent down. MSCI emerging market
index component Etisalat lost 2.3 percent.
In Qatar, the index slipped 1.3 percent in modest
volume to a fresh five-month low. Twelve of the 13 shares that
are members of the MSCI emerging market index fell, with Qatar
Navigation losing 3.5 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 6,631 points.
DUBAI
* The index lost 0.9 percent to 3,203 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 1.2 percent to 4,185 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 2.0 percent to 10,694 points.
QATAR
* The index retreated 1.3 percent to 9,745 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,469 points.
OMAN
* The index was flat at 5,417 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,161 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane Merriman)