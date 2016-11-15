DUBAI Nov 15 Individual stocks in the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar may move on Tuesday in response to
adjustments by index compiler MSCI, while expectations for
further falls of market interest rates in Saudi Arabia could
support that market.
The international market environment looks broadly neutral,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
marginally higher and Brent crude oil
flat below $45 a barrel, although U.S. Treasury yields are
continuing to rise, which may pull funds from emerging markets.
In its November review, effective at the close on Nov. 30,
MSCI upgraded Dubai's DXB Entertainments to its UAE
index and deleted Dubai Financial Market, while moving
Arabtec down from the standard index to its small cap
index. Arqaam Capital estimated this would cause net passive
inflows of $65 million into DXB, and outflows of $40 million
from Arabtec and $34 million from DFM.
MSCI also downgraded Vodafone Qatar to its small
cap index while adding Qatar First Bank to that index;
Arqaam estimated net outflows of $48 million due to Vodafone and
an inflow of $2 million due to Qatar First.
Saudi Arabia's market pulled back on Monday after
seven straight sessions of gains, but central bank officials
predicted further falls in money rates at a news conference on
Monday afternoon, saying proceeds of last month's $17.5 billion
sovereign bond sale had not yet been deposited in local banks.
This may help sentiment on Tuesday.
Fifteen stocks were added to the MSCI Saudi Arabia Index,
including Advanced Petrochemicals, Al Tayyar Travel
and Saudi British Bank.
In Egypt, Alexandria Mineral Oils was added to
MSCI's small cap index and Amer Group, Arabian Cement
and Qalaa Holdings deleted, although Arqaam
said this would cause only very minor passive fund flows.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)