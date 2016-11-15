DUBAI Nov 15 Gulf stock markets were mixed
early on Tuesday after MSCI adjusted its indexes, causing sharp
moves in some shares.
Dubai's main index was up 0.1 percent as DXB
Entertainments added 3.4 percent after MSCI upgraded
the stock to its United Arab Emirates standard index, effective
at the close on Nov. 30.
Builder Arabtec fell 3.1 percent after MSCI
downgraded it to its small cap index, while Dubai Financial
Market lost 0.9 percent after it was deleted from the
standard index.
Abu Dhabi's main index climbed 0.5 percent to 4,205
points, rebounding from technical support at its May low of
4,175 points. Eshraq Properties rose 2.9 percent.
Qatar's index dropped 0.4 percent as Vodafone Qatar
slid 1.7 percent to 9.99 riyals after MSCI downgraded
the stock to its small cap index. The stock tested but held
technical support at its January low of 9.70 riyals.
Qatar First Bank soared its 10 percent daily limit
in heavy trade after MSCI added it to its small cap index.
Saudi Arabia's stock index fell 0.4 percent, pulled
down by profit-taking in banks and petrochemicals after a strong
rally in the last four weeks.
Riyad REIT, which jumped its 10 percent daily
limit when it listed on Sunday and did so again on Monday,
climbed a further 3.7 percent, but heavy trading volume showed
some investors had begun to sell.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)