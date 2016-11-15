* Saudi's National Commercial Bank hit by heavy
profit-taking
* Some Saudi investors disappointed by MSCI
* Vast majority of most active Egyptian stocks rise
* DXB Entertainments, Qatar First Bank rise on MSCI
* MSCI changes sink Arabtec, Vodafone Qatar
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 15 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt continued pulling back on Tuesday after big rallies
earlier this month, while some individual stocks in the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar moved sharply after MSCI adjusted its
indexes.
The Saudi index, which had jumped 22 percent
between mid-October and Sunday before profit-taking began on
Monday, dropped 2.1 percent to 6,493 points on Tuesday in heavy
trade, pulling back from technical resistance on the July peak
of 6,703 points.
However, the index ended well off the day's low of 6,346
points. Among major losers, National Commercial Bank,
the biggest lender, dropped 4.5 percent. Petrochemicals held up
relatively well.
A Saudi fund manager said the market had been supported by
local and government funds and when these stopped buying on
Tuesday, profit-taking pressure quickly pushed stocks down.
Some investors had been hoping that international index
compiler MSCI would announce, along with its index revisions,
that it was starting the process of upgrading Saudi Arabia to
emerging market status, two fund managers said. There was
disappointment when this did not happen.
Riyad REIT, which jumped its 10 percent daily
limit when it listed on Sunday and did so again on Monday, rose
a further 3.7 percent, but heavy trading volume showed some
investors were keen to take profits.
Egypt's blue chip index dropped 0.5 percent, though
it remains up more than 25 percent on hopes for inflows of
foreign funds since the central bank floated the Egyptian pound
on Nov. 3. Trading volume remained very heavy.
Nine of the most heavily traded stocks rose and some
financial stocks continued to surge, such as investment bank EFG
Hermes which added 4.2 percent.
The index was mostly pulled back by a 1.5 percent decline in
the biggest lender, Commercial International Bank,
down 1.5 percent, and a 1.7 percent loss by Global Telecom
.
Exchange data showed foreign investors remaining net buyers
of stocks, as they have been since the currency float, though
the net amount on Tuesday was small, only about $5 million.
Dubai's main index edged down 0.2 percent as DXB
Entertainments added 2.7 percent after MSCI upgraded
the stock to its United Arab Emirates standard index, effective
at the close on Nov. 30.
Builder Arabtec tumbled 4.7 percent after MSCI
downgraded it to its small cap index, while Dubai Financial
Market fell in early trade but closed flat after it was
deleted from the standard index.
Abu Dhabi's main index edged down 0.1 percent to
4,181 points, holding technical support at its May low of
4,175 points.
Qatar's index dropped 0.7 percent as Vodafone Qatar
, the most heavily traded stock, slid 4.1 percent to
9.74 riyals after MSCI downgraded the stock to its small cap
index. The stock tested but held technical support at its
January low of 9.70 riyals.
Qatar First Bank soared its 10 percent daily limit
in heavy trade after MSCI added it to its small cap index. The
stock posted its biggest volume since the day after it listed in
April.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 2.1 percent to 6,493 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 3,197 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,181 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 10,641 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 9,680 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 5,491 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 1.2 percent to 5,482 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,161 points.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)