DUBAI Nov 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may
rebound on Wednesday in line with Asian shares and in response
to a recovery of oil prices overnight.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 0.6 percent on Wednesday morning, bouncing
back from a four-month low touched earlier this week, while
Brent oil futures are holding near $47 a barrel after
soaring 5.7 percent on renewed hopes of an OPEC output deal.
"We expect oil to range between $45 and $48 a barrel until
the end of the year, and so long as those ranges hold, the
oil-sensitive shares will continue to offer opportunities to
investors, especially those petrochemical producers that are
running at full capacity," said a Jeddah-based fund manager.
In Saudi Arabia, the general market index fell back
2.1 percent to 6,493 points on Tuesday, retreating from
technical resistance on the July peak of 6,703 points.
But fund managers described the move as due to natural
profit-taking after a strong rally in the past few weeks. One
factor pushing down the market was a Bloomberg report quoting
unnamed sources as saying the Public Investment Fund might sell
some of its share holdings in Saudi companies, but the PIF
subsequently issued a statement denying the report.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)