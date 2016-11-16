DUBAI Nov 16 Abu Dhabi's leading banks rallied
early on Wednesday on renewed speculation that the government
could merge banks as part of an efficiency drive, while other
Gulf shares bounced in line with global stocks and after an
overnight rebound in oil prices.
Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank surged 12.8 percent
and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank jumped 6.0 percent as
the lenders are thought likely to be next in line to be paired.
Quoting unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported Abu Dhabi is
considering more financial sector mergers after First Gulf Bank
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi announced
earlier this year they planned to merge in first-quarter next
year. FGB shares were up 2.1 percent and NBAD shares were
unchanged.
Arqaam Capital said in a note: "UNB provides an
underutilized balance sheet (market share erosion, too low
dividends), with the same shareholder base. ADCB has a stronger
track record in value creation ... UNB continues to trade at a
significant discount to book and that of ADCB."
Arqaam added that the if combined, the new entity would be
the third largest player in the UAE, after the NBAD/FGB and
Emirates NBD.
"It offers a better footing for ADCB to compete with the
bigger players as underwriting capacity increases
significantly."
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank climbed 3.2 percent after
Bloomberg said it could be merged with Al Hilal Bank, though it
added No final decision had been made.
Abu Dhabi's index was up 2.2 percent after an hour of
trade.
Blue chips led Dubai's main stock index 1.6 percent
higher with Emaar Properties jumping 1.9 percent and
telecommunication operator Du adding 2.6 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index bounced back 1.5 percent with
the majority of the traded stocks gaining. Petrochemical shares
were strong after Brent futures rebounded over night and
were trading a little over $47 a barrel. All but one of the 14
listed oil-derivative producers were up with the largest Saudi
Basic Industries adding 1.5 percent.
Banking shares, which lost their footing over the last two
sessions on profit taking bounced back with bellwether National
Commercial Bank rising 3.2 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Heavens)