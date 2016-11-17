DUBAI Nov 17 Abu Dhabi's stock market may be pulled lower as short-term traders could choose to book profits on Thursday after a few leading bank shares soared on the previous day, while other regional markets may end a volatile week mixed.

Shares in Union National Bank surged 12.3 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank jumped 5.8 percent on Wednesday because of renewed speculation that the government might merge more banks.

The banks did not issue a statement after the market close on Wednesday to confirm or deny those reports, and this may encourage some traders to book profits at current levels. Several bankers familiar with the industry told Reuters that formal talks were not underway and the idea of any merger was still in very preliminary stages.

Saudi Arabia's index, which has largely ignored recent moves in global bourses, may end the week on a strong footing as long-term investors continue to buy large-cap and dividend-paying stocks.

Dubai's stock market is down 0.3 percent since Sunday, but may end the week flat as global markets have steadied. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent, but still down 1 percent on the week. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)