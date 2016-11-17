* Egypt jumps to fresh 8-year high in record volume
* Foreigners remain net buyers of stocks
* Egypt Kuwait Holding jumps on Q3 results
* Saudi index stalls near technical resistance
* Analysts suggest caution following relief rally
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Nov 17 Egypt's blue chips carried the
Cairo stock index to fresh eight-year highs in the heaviest
trading volume on record on Thursday as foreign funds continued
to flow in, while Saudi Arabia edged down in modest volumes.
The Cairo blue chip index jumped 2 percent as a
record 770 million shares traded hands, bringing its gains to 32
percent since the Egyptian pound was floated on Nov. 3.
Bourse data showed foreign investors remained net buyers of
Egyptian equities on Thursday to the tune of about $8 million;
they have been net buyers every day since the float.
"The market rally is overdone, but there has been a
structural change in the economy brought about by the flotation
of the currency, and this has unleashed both foreign capital
inflows as well as liquidity in the equity markets, which is
encouraging," said Kunal Damle, institutional sales broker at
Bahrain's Securities & Investment Co.
"The stabilisation of the pound around 15.50-15.75 to the
dollar is also encouraging foreign buyers to buy shares."
However the general market index closed up only
0.8 percent and declining stocks outnumbered gainers by 133 to
52, showing investors' purchases were narrowly focused - a sign
that the uptrend might soon stall.
Egypt Kuwait Holding jumped 9.8 percent. Earlier
this week the diversified investment company, which invests
primarily in fertilisers and petrochemicals, announced its
third-quarter net profit came in at $12.1 million, a little more
than double its profit in the prior-year period.
Analysts at Naeem Brokerage said in a note: "We continue to
recommend EKHO as a buy - the medium-term outlook for EKHO
continues to be positive (although the next few quarters could
be impacted by Egyptian pound weakness), while commodity prices
have been recovering."
Abu Dhabi's main index edged up 0.04 percent as Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank added 0.7 percent, after it
gained 5.8 percent on Wednesday. But Union National Bank
lost 0.5 percent after jumping 12.3 percent, and Abu
Dhabi Islamic Bank was flat after rising 4.7 percent.
Speculation that ADCB and UNB might merge with each other,
and that ADIB might merge with Al Hilal, flared again this week,
although several bankers familiar with the industry in Abu Dhabi
told Reuters that formal talks were not underway and the idea of
any merger was still preliminary.
Dubai's main index added 1.4 percent with activity
focusing on smaller shares usually traded by local speculative
investors. Investment firm Shuaa Capital soared 12.2
percent.
Dubai Financial Market closed 3.7 percent higher.
Shares in the only listed exchange in the Gulf came under
selling pressure earlier this week after index compiler MSCI
said it planned to delete the stock from its standard index.
SAUDI STALLS
Saudi Arabia's index edged down 0.3 percent to 6,629
points, stalling near technical resistance at the July peak of
6,703 points. Volume was the lowest in a week.
Some banks fell as investors booked profits; National
Commercial Bank dropped 0.5 percent to 41.00 riyals,
and is now roughly at par to the 42.14 riyal mean fair value of
analysts polled by Reuters. The banking sub-index has soared 28
percent over the past 30 days.
The index has now gained for four straight weeks in what
many analysts call a "relief rally" triggered by Saudi Arabia's
successful international bond sale and the government's promise
that it would soon settle its unpaid bills to the private
sector.
But the market is now again starting to look more expensive
than the MSCI emerging market index: it is at a 2017
price-to-earnings ratio of about 14.1 times, against roughly 13
times for MSCI's index.
"There are potential headwinds in the near term which
justify caution," NCB Capital said in a note, citing this
month's OPEC meeting, the release of the government's 2017
budget in December, and fourth-quarter corporate earnings.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 6,629 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 1.4 percent to 3,310 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.04 percent to 4,292 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 2.0 percent to 11,222 points.
QATAR
* The index added 0.3 percent to 9,775 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 5,512 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.04 percent to 5,496 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 1.0 percent to 1,180 points.
