DUBAI Nov 20 Higher crude oil prices may boost
oil-sensitive shares in the Gulf on Sunday while Saudi Arabia's
index could get a boost from news that the government has made a
major amount of delayed payments to the private sector.
Brent oil futures rose roughly 5 percent last week
to end on Friday at $46.86 a barrel, buoyed by growing
expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) will find a way to cap production at the end of
the month.
Also, Saudi Arabia's Arab News newspaper quoted a senior
construction industry executive as saying the government had
made a payment of 40 billion riyals ($10.7 billion) that it owed
to private sector companies, and would soon make more payments.
However, the Saudi index, which last closed at 6,629
points, faces technical resistance at the July peak of 6,703
points, and falling trading volume at the end of last week
suggests upward momentum may be fading.
Shares in Dubai's Shuaa Capital, last at 1.47
dirhams, may drop after the company announced Abu Dhabi
Financial Group had acquired 48.36 percent of the firm from
Dubai Banking Group, a subsidiary of Dubai Group, for 0.705
dirham a share.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)