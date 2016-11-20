DUBAI Nov 20 Gulf equity markets diverged in
early trade on Sunday with corporate news buoying Dubai's market
and Abu Dhabi's index weighed down by some of last week's top
movers.
Dubai's index rose 0.4 percent, buoyed by a 10.8
percent jump in Shuaa Capital after the investment
firm announced that Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) had carried
out a previously announced acquisition of 48.36 percent of the
firm from Dubai Banking Group, a subsidiary of Dubai Group, for
0.705 dirham a share.
Although the purchase price was well below the market price,
some investors are betting ADFG will develop Shuaa into a much
bigger company.
Shares in GFH Financial Group were up 2.7 percent
after the Bahrain based company announced along with Abu Dhabi
Financial Group (ADFG) that they have appointed a chief
executive, Talal al-Zain, for their Islamic finance joint
venture in Abu Dhabi's financial free zone.
Abu Dhabi's stock market index was down 0.7 percent
as Union National Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
, which were rumoured to be the next pair of banks to
merge, traded lower before being suspended for trade. UNB was
down 2.0 percent and ADCB was down 2.3 percent.
Similarly Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank fell 0.8 percent
before being suspended on market speculation that it will merge
with Bank Alhilal.
Trade in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank resumed after both banks said in separate statements that
they were not in any merger talks.
In Saudi Arabia, the general market index was up 0.2
percent after 45 minutes of trade with the petrochemical
sub-index adding 0.4 percent on firmer crude oil
prices. Brent futures settled at $46.86 on Friday, up
roughly 5 percent for the week.
Banking shares, however, were a mixed bag with the majority
of large-cap lenders, which have led the index higher over the
past month, dipped on profit taking. Shares in Saudi Hollandi
were down 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan
Fenton)