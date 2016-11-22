DUBAI Nov 22 Stock markets in the Gulf may get
a boost on Tuesday following a rally in crude oil and as global
equities continued to turn higher, but Saudi Arabia's index may
trade lower on profit-taking.
Brent futures are now trading at their highest level
since October at $49.34 a barrel as the market priced in a
potential output cut led by producer cartel Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which is set to meet on
Nov. 30.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.2 percent, taking the lead from robust
U.S. stocks and European equity markets overnight.
Although the global environment is somewhat positive, any
gains in Gulf equity markets may be limited as institutional
investors are choosing to sit out the session until there is
more clarity from the outcome of the OPEC meeting and until the
markets reprice a Donald Trump U.S. presidency.
"This week has so far been characterised more by retail
investors and less by institutional investors," said a
Dubai-based stock broker.
Saudi Arabia's index has been hit by profit-taking
over the last three sessions, and is down 2.3 percent over that
period. The index is still up 14.9 percent over the last 30 days
with many of the blue chips trading near their estimated fair
values, offering investors fewer reasons to continue adding
shares.
"In Saudi, retail investors will likely come back to the
foreground, so we will see more activity in the smaller-sized
companies," said the stock broker.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)