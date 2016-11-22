DUBAI Nov 22 A rally in oil prices helped lift
stock markets in the Gulf early on Monday, with investors
favouring oil-derivative stocks and Abu Dhabi's banks extending
gains in volatile week of trade.
Brent futures were trading at $49.22 a barrel in
Asian trade, their highest level since October.
Saudi Arabia's general market index rose 0.6 percent
in the first 15 minutes of trade, led by petrochemical shares,
with all but one of the listed producers gaining. Yanbu National
Petrochemical rose 2.7 percent.
Banks recovered slightly, after being hit by profit-taking
over the last three sessions. Large-cap Samba Financial Group
rose 1.1 percent.
Dubai's main index edged up 0.1 percent with the
volume concentrated in small and mid-sized firms.
Healthcare provider Amanat Holdings jumped 4.1
percent, but Shuaa Capital, which had soared 19.1
percent in the last two days on optimism that a new shareholder
would help improve its bottom line over the long term, retreated
2.9 percent.
Neighbouring Abu Dhabi's index added 0.5 percent.
Some of the blue-chip banks extended gains from the previous
session, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank adding 1.7
percent and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rising 0.3 percent.
Trading has been volatile in shares in both banks over the
last week on rumours that they intend to merge with other
lenders. On Sunday, each bank issued a statement denying that
speculation.
In Qatar, the blue chip index added 0.2 percent with
gainers outnumbering decliners 11 to 3. Commodities producer
Industries Qatar and oil drilling provider Gulf
International Services were both up 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Larry King)