DUBAI Nov 24 Saudi Arabian equities are likely to pull back on Thursday as investors may choose to cash-out of the recent strong rebound over the last two sessions while other Gulf bourses are expected to consolidate.

Brent futures contracts are trading near $49.00 a barrel. They have been trading in a narrow range over the last two sessions as uncertainty ahead of a planned OPEC-led crude production cut and thin liquidity due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday kept traders from making big new bets on markets.

But despite the stall in crude prices, Saudi Arabia's stock index jumped 3.0 percent on Wednesday, closing 93 points over technical resistance at the July peak of 6,703 points. The index is now up 2.5 percent since Sunday and is set to end the week higher.

If trading momentum continues to build on Thursday, then it could confirm a break above that resistance and point towards the next at its April peak of 6,876 points - the highest level hit this year.

Investors in Saudi shares have been repositioning their portfolio over the last month to reflect the slightly improving macro-economic conditions, both domestically with the now cheaper cost of funding, and globally with the increased likelihood of an interest rate hike and the possibility of a cut in crude oil supply at the OPEC meeting next week.

Other bourses in the Gulf fed off Saudi's positive sentiment with the Dubai index rebounding 1.8 percent. "Investors picked up select large-caps. It was basically a 'popout buying' or a rebound from the consolidation formed in the previous sessions," NBAD Securities said in a note.

However, if investor turnout dwindles, then the market may consolidate. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair)