DUBAI Nov 24 Saudi Arabian equities are likely
to pull back on Thursday as investors may choose to cash-out of
the recent strong rebound over the last two sessions while other
Gulf bourses are expected to consolidate.
Brent futures contracts are trading near $49.00 a
barrel. They have been trading in a narrow range over the last
two sessions as uncertainty ahead of a planned OPEC-led crude
production cut and thin liquidity due to the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday kept traders from making big new bets on markets.
But despite the stall in crude prices, Saudi Arabia's stock
index jumped 3.0 percent on Wednesday, closing 93 points
over technical resistance at the July peak of 6,703 points. The
index is now up 2.5 percent since Sunday and is set to end the
week higher.
If trading momentum continues to build on Thursday, then it
could confirm a break above that resistance and point towards
the next at its April peak of 6,876 points - the highest level
hit this year.
Investors in Saudi shares have been repositioning their
portfolio over the last month to reflect the slightly improving
macro-economic conditions, both domestically with the now
cheaper cost of funding, and globally with the increased
likelihood of an interest rate hike and the possibility of a cut
in crude oil supply at the OPEC meeting next week.
Other bourses in the Gulf fed off Saudi's positive sentiment
with the Dubai index rebounding 1.8 percent. "Investors
picked up select large-caps. It was basically a 'popout buying'
or a rebound from the consolidation formed in the previous
sessions," NBAD Securities said in a note.
However, if investor turnout dwindles, then the market may
consolidate.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair)