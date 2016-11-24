DUBAI Nov 24 Saudi Arabian shares continued their advance during early trading on Thursday while there was a mixed showing in light volumes for the rest of the region's markets.

Riyadh's index added 1 percent within the first 20 minutes of trade, extending the previous session's 3 percent gain.

If trading momentum continues to build on Thursday, it could confirm a break above technical resistance at the July high of 6,703 points and head towards the next at its April peak of 6,876, its highest this year.

All but one of the 14 listed petrochemicals producers rose, with Saudi Basic Industries advancing 1.1 percent.

Domestically focused shares were also robust, with dairy producer Almarai climbing 3.5 percent.

Dubai's index was little changed in thin trade as investors rotated between small and mid-sized companies. Amlak Finance dropped 2.2 percent, but Union Properties added 4.2 percent.

Blue-chip lenders provided support to an Abu Dhabi index that edged 0.2 percent higher. Union National Bank rose 1.2 percent and National Bank of Abu Dhabi added 3.2 percent.

Qatar's main index underperformed, pulling back 0.4 percent as a little more than half of the shares declined. Commodities producer Industries Qatar was down 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David Goodman)