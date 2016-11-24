* Egypt pulls back as local traders dump shares
* Foreign buyers still accumulating
* Saudi swings in heavy, volatile trade but ends week strong
* Speculative shares main drag on Dubai
* Blue chip banks support Abu Dhabi
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Nov 24 Egypt's stock index slipped from a
multi-year peak on Thursday while shares in the Gulf were mixed
with Saudi Arabia's market swinging in volatile, heavy trade but
ending the week on a firm footing.
Cairo's index of the 30 most actively traded shares
dropped 1.7 percent to 11,353 points, falling from a strong
technical barrier at its 2008 peak of 12,039 points. The broader
market index, which has been outperforming over the
last few sessions, retreated 0.1 percent.
Investor turnout remained strong, according to bourse data,
but heavily skewed towards aggressive selling from local traders
while international funds remained net buyers.
Mohamed El Nabarawy, head of asset mananement at Cairo-based
HC Securities & Investment, believes that there are opposing
forces at play which will create a divergence in stock
performance in the near term.
"So far we have seen shares rally in unison after the
(currency) float, so profit taking is an almost natural
occurance. But I think moving forward stocks will diverge as
investors assess the impact of higher VAT and of the 3 percent
hike in interest rates on profitability."
On Nov. 3, the central bank ditched its peg of 8.8 per
dollar and hiked interest rates by 300 basis points to stabilise
the newly floated pound. The stock market index has rallied 33
percent since that date.
In August the government introduced a value-added tax of 13
percent, rising to 14 percent in the next fiscal year, part of
an economic reform plan.
On Thursday Orascom Telecom was the most heavily
traded share, falling 5.6 percent. Amer Group dropped
5.9 percent.
SAUDI ACTIVE, DUBAI DIPS
Riyadh's index closed up 1 point to 6,797 points in
extremely volatile and heavy trade. Volumes rose to their
highest level since April.
The index managed to end the week up 2.5 percent, despite a
weaker start and uncertainty over the fate of crude oil prices
at the OPEC meeting next week.
On Thursday, the petrochemical sector clung onto small gains
with heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries adding 0.3
percent.
Domestic-focused shares, however, diverged. Saudi Telecom Co
climbed a further 2.2 percent, taking its gains for
the week to 3.3 percent but food producer Savola
dropped 1.1 percent to 36.50 riyals.
NCB Capital said in a note that they remain "overweight" on
Savola with a price target of 46.60 riyals. "Savola is currently
trading below the market value of its investments, essentially
offering the core business for free. Other positives for Savola
include expectations of the retail segment turning profitable in
2017."
The insurance sector, usually traded by retail
investors for short term profits, fell 0.8 percent.
Dubai's main index surrendered to profit taking in
the final hour of trade and pulled back 0.8 percent to 3,324 in
volatile trade, closing 85 points below its intra-day high.
Many of the speculative shares, which have been the most
active this week, pulled back with Amlak Finance
dropping 5.9 percent.
Blue-chip lenders provided support to Abu Dhabi's stock
index, closing 0.3 percent higher. Union National Bank
rose 2.8 percent and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
added 1.7 percent.
Shares in both lenders were volatile throughout the week
after quashing rumours that they were in merger talks with other
local banks.
THURSDAY 'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index adds 0.01 percent to 6,797 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,324 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.3 percent to 4,273 points.
EGYPT
* The index drops 1.7 percent to 11,353 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 0.2 percent to 9,715 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 5,517 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.1 percent to 1,186 points.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
($1 = 17.4000 Egyptian pounds)
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky/Jeremy Gaunt)