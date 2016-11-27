DUBAI Nov 27 The short-term technical outlook
for some major Middle Eastern stocks markets appears to be
weakening, which could weigh on share prices on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia's index, last at 6,797 points, closed
on Thursday well off its intra-day high, failing an initial test
of resistance on its April peak of 6,876 points. That level
could be a ceiling for the market, at least in the short term.
Dubai's index, last at 3,324 points, failed a test
on Thursday of minor resistance on its late October peak of
3,368 points.
And the Egyptian index dropped 1.7 percent to
11,353 points, falling from near a strong technical barrier at
its 2008 record high of 12,039 points. Any further drop on
Sunday would confirm a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily
candlestick chart, indicating the spectacular rally on the back
of this month's currency devaluation has ended for now.
The global environment is mixed; Wall Street closed at
record highs on Friday and MSCI's all-country world equity index
rose 0.5 percent, but Brent crude oil
sank 3.6 percent to $47.24 a barrel.
Results of Kuwait's parliamentary elections are expected
later on Sunday. Nearly 300 candidates were vying for 50 seats
in an assembly that has legislative powers but which critics say
has long acted as a drag on attempts to strengthen fiscal
discipline in one of the world's wealthiest
countries.
If the results suggest the new parliament is likely to
cooperate with the government on economic reforms, that could be
seen as positive for stocks, though in the past the market has
shown little response to specific political events.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)