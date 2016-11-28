DUBAI Nov 28 Middle East stock markets may have
a soft tone on Monday because of weak oil prices and technical
barriers.
Brent crude oil has dropped to just above $47 a
barrel in early Asian trade on fears that producer countries
meeting this week could fail to agree on a meaningful output
cut.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on
Sunday night that he believed the oil market would balance
itself in 2017 even if producers did not intervene, and that
keeping output at current levels could therefore be justified.
Although MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan is up 0.6 percent, led by gains in
Hong Kong and Taiwan, U.S. stock futures
are down 0.2 percent.
The Saudi stock index rose 0.7 percent on Sunday to
6,844 points but it stopped short of technical resistance on its
April peak of 6,876 points, which it had tested and failed to
break on Thursday. Trading volume fell sharply, a negative
technical sign.
The Egyptian index dropped 1.8 percent to 11,146
points on Sunday, confirming a bearish engulfing pattern on the
daily candlestick chart - a classic technical sign of the
reversal of an uptrend, after the market soared this month in
response to the float of the Egyptian pound.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)