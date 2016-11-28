DUBAI Nov 28 Gulf stock markets moved sideways
in early trade on Monday with little fresh corporate news to
spur buying, while uncertainty over oil prices also deterred
some investors.
Saudi Arabia's index was flat after 70 minutes of trade with
most petrochemical companies little changed and the
banking sector index edging down.
Real estate developer Jabal Omar gained 1.4
percent after saying it had ended a contract with builder Saudi
Binladin Group, settling an outstanding 196 million riyal ($52.3
million) debt to Binladin by transferring to it ownership of
units in a project.
Dubai's index edged down 0.1 percent as Union
Properties, the most heavily traded stock, pulled back
2.5 percent after leaping 11.4 percent on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi's index dropped 0.6 percent as
telecommunications blue chip Etisalat fell by the same
amount, while Qatar edged down 0.3 percent as Qatar
national bank lost 0.5 percent.
Brent crude oil dropped 1.4 percent to below $47 a
barrel in Asian trade on fears that producer countries meeting
this week could fail to agree on a meaningful output cut.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, said on
Sunday night that he believed the oil market would balance
itself in 2017 even if producers did not intervene, and that
keeping output at current levels could therefore be justified.
